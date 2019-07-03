|
|
ARNOLD, ANN (RYAN) PAPI
99, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Vincent J. Papi, Sr., and Robert Arnold; beloved mother of Vincent J. Papi, Jr. (Mary), Paul A. Papi (Joyce), and Marianne Roque (the late Joseph F. Roque), and the late Shawn P. Papi; devoted grandmother of Lara Papi Wilson, Ryan Papi (Sarah), Christine White (Christopher), Paul Papi, Jr. (Shannon), Marissa Sardelli (Jeremiah), and Joseph V. Roque; great grandmother of Avery Papi, Sydney Papi, Jake White, Sophia Papi, and Joseph Sardelli; Sister of Sr. Rosemarie Ryan, and the late Allan and John Ryan. Ann is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 3, 2019