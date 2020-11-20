PROCACCIANTI, ANN (D'ODDIO)
87, of Cranston, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Morgan Health Center, Johnston. She was the beloved wife of the late Roy Procaccianti. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Attillio and Jennie (Nardone) D'Oddio.
She leaves her daughter Donna Altieri and her husband Anthony, daughter-in-law Marie Procaccianti and the late Joseph Procaccianti; grandmother of Joseph Procaccianti Jr. and the late Robert Messa Jr. She was the sister of the late Mary Adamo, Lucy DiRocco, Cora, Paul, Alfred and Anthony D'Oddio.
Her funeral arrangements will be private.
