QUINN, ANN (Kaya)
of Newman Ave., Rumford, died June 28, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation THIS MORNING, Tuesday, July 2 from 9am until 10am, in the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence. Her funeral and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the West Warwick Emblem Club #454, PO Box 45, West Warwick, RI 02893.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 2, 2019