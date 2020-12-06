1/1
Ann S. (Ruggieri) Manni
MANNI, ANN S. (RUGGIERI)
84, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles R. Manni for 54 years. Born in Cranston, Ann was the daughter of the late Bambino and Lucia Ruggieri and loving sister of the late Michael, Pasco, Peter, Guido, and Rudy Ruggieri, Mary Zuena, Rose Broski, Jennie Morehead, and Rita Palombo. Ann is survived by her beloved children James Manni and his wife Tracey, of South Kingstown, Donna Charpentier and her husband Claude, of Cranston, and Denise Manni of Cranston; her grandchildren, James and Olivia Manni; her sister Dolores O'Brien of Cranston; and a large extended family which she cherished.
Ann was a 1954 graduate of Cranston High School, having served as treasurer of her class, and as a majorette. She remained close to her high school friends, serving as chair of her class reunion committee for decades, most recently organizing and attending her 65th class reunion in 2019.
Ann was well known in Cranston and across the state for teaching dance and baton for 35 years until the late 80s. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker who took great pride in her family and who loved to cook and garden. She was a long-time ballroom and line dance instructor, and one of her favorite pastimes was going dancing with Charlie and their many friends. Ann loved playing bingo, and organized frequent sold-out bus trips to casinos in the region. She was instantly recognizable for her distinct sense of style and her highly coordinated outfits, including her trademark matching hats. Ann truly was the life of the party, and over the years, organized many amazing large, multi-generational family gatherings that always included games, skits and songs. She was blessed with many lifelong friends including her high school classmates, to whom she remained close. But most of all, Ann was known for her deep and abiding love of her family, of whom she was enormously proud.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ann's favorite charity, Saint Mary's School, 85 Chester Ave., Cranston, RI. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 5, 2020
Mrs Manni was my dance and baton teacher at St Matthews for years. She was so caring and fun but high high expectations of us. I know my dad and I thought the world of her. James I remember you being at our practices when you were really little. Your mom adored you!! I’m very sorry for your loss!
Elaine Pitocco Moeller
Student
