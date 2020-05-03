Home

Ann Sbardella


1925 - 2020
Ann Sbardella Obituary
SBARDELLA, Ann
94, formerly of Cranston, RI, died on April 15, 2020 in Belmont, MA. She was the wife of the late Pasquale A. Sbardella. She is survived by her sons Steven and David, grandchildren Gregory, Lauren, Tracy, Joshua and Jordan, her sister Mildred and three great grandchildren. Services will be at a later date. Donations in Ann's memory can be made to the Belmont Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Activities Fund, 34 Agassiz Avenue, Belmont, MA 02748. For her obituary/online guestbook, visit DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020
