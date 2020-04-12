|
PETRELLA, ANN T.
age 93, passed into eternal life on April 8, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Born in West Warwick, RI, Ann was the daughter of the late Bartolmeo and Angelina (Perillo) Petrella.
A graduate of West Warwick High School, Class of 1944, she attended the Rhode Island School of Design and the University of Rhode Island. Ann will be remembered by many, as the Manager of the Virginia Dare Store in Fall River.
Ann was a founding member and past president of the Fall River Altrusa International Club, past president of the Charlton Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and 4th Nightly Club. She was involved for many years with the Fall River Chamber of Commerce and served on several committees. Ms. Petrella will always be remembered for her style and grace and the many people she helped and influenced.
Ms. Petrella was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in West Warwick, RI.
Ann is survived by first cousins Cindy Perillo-Sauer, David Perillo, Mary R. Pellegrino, Vito Perillo and close friends Maria D. Resendes and Agatha St. Amour. She was the sister of the late Mary C. Petrella.
A private funeral is under the direction of Waring Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, prayers in Ann's memory will be appreciated. Please also consider doing an act of kindness in Ann's memory. www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 12, 2020