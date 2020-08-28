SHERIDAN, ANN THERESE "NANCY" (GREEN)
87, of Providence, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 with family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo E. Sheridan. Nancy was born in Danbury, CT to the late Estelle (Derwin) and Daniel Green in 1932. She was a graduate of Danbury High School, St. Joseph' Hospital School of Nursing, and received two master's degrees from Rhode Island College. Nancy was a nurse at St. Joseph's and Lying-In Hospital for 10 years and became a school nurse and later a teacher in the Warwick School Department. She was a long-time resident of Warwick, Narragansett, and Naples, FL. Nancy happily volunteered her time at South County Hospital, Bishop Hendricken High School, St. Peter's Church in Warwick and served as volunteer and board member of American Red Cross.
Nancy was an avid traveler making trips to Europe with her husband and family on numerous occasions and was a longtime member of Warwick Country Club and The Dunes Club. Nancy especially loved her grandchildren and her role as "Gram." She was adored by family and friends and provided endless hours of guidance and support for friends in need over the years. Her grace and beauty will live on in our memories for years to come.
Nancy is preceded in death by her two brothers, Daniel Green, Jack Green and her sister Jane (Green) Zurinskas. She is survived by her beloved sister Margaret "Peggy" Billings of Danbury, CT as well as her four children, Elizabeth Sheridan and her husband Michael Jalbert of Providence, Margaret (Peg) Pisciotta and her husband Tori of Alpharetta, GA, Ann Marie Costantino and her husband David of Narragansett, and Leo E. Sheridan, Jr. and his wife Debra of Leesburg, VA. Nancy will be deeply missed by her treasured grandchildren, Jessica, Katherine, Eliza, Caitlyn, Carolyn, Emily, Michael, Sarah, Jason, and Maggie. There are no calling hours. Funeral arrangements will be managed by Jones Walton Sheridan Funeral Home [jwsfh.com
] in Cranston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29th at St. Peter's Church, 350 Fair Street in Warwick. A private burial will follow. A memorial celebration to honor Nancy's memory will be held at a later date due to COVID. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nancy Sheridan Memorial Fund at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.