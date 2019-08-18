|
Almonte, Anna (Cambio)
86, of Johnston, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Anna was married to her true love, Benny, for 65 years. Born in Cranston, Anna was a daughter of the late Paul and Elsie (Scungio) Cambio. She worked in the school lunch program for the State of RI for many years, before retiring. Anna was an avid sports fan who loved and enjoyed watching the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. She spent many hours of enjoyment reading autobiographies and challenging herself with word search and crossword puzzles. Her first and foremost priority was always the care and love for her family.
Besides her husband, Anna is survived by her loving children, Linda DeMaio and her fiancé Kenneth Uth of Warwick, Ernest Almonte and his wife Kathy of Smithfield, Michael Almonte and his fiancé Brenda Gentile of Johnston, and Gloria Dumas and her companion Christopher Beck of Florida. She was the cherished grandmother of eight and great grandmother of six. Anna was the dear sister of Mary Montouri of Pawtucket. Anna was the sister-in law of Lydia Corvese of Johnston and Joyce Almonte of Ohio, and loving Aunt to all her nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, Cranston at 10:00 a.m. VISITING HOURS are on Monday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Donations may be made to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904-9826 or , P.O. Box 1000-Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 18, 2019