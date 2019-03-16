|
ASDOORIAN, ANNA, RN (Ret. Lt. Col.)
94, of East Providence, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Scalabrini Villa in North Kingstown. Born in Providence, she was the beloved daughter of the late John and Almas (Garabedian) Asdoorian.
Anna was a registered nurse and worked at the VA Medical Center in Providence and RI Hospital-Jane Brown Unit for many years. She served in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. during the Korean War and later in the U.S. Army Reserves retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Anna was a cherished part of all her nieces and nephews lives as well as their children and grandchildren.
She was the dear sister of the late Elizabeth Janigian, Claire Inglis and John Asdoorian; and loving aunt of Dolores Norigian, Aileen Babigian, Mark Asdoorian, Kippian Inglis, Elspeth Inglis, Margo Lehman and the late Mary Shadbegian.
VISITING HOURS are MONDAY MORNING March 18th from 9:30 a.m. to 11a.m. in Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, Providence, followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will be at North Burial Ground, Providence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Church, 70 Jefferson St., Providence, RI 02908. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 16, 2019