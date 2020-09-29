1/1
Anna B. (Corsi) Perrotta
1936 - 2020
PERROTTA, ANNA B. (CORSI)
84, of Johnston, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Cherry Hill Manor in Johnston. Anna was born on February 3, 1936 to Peter and Anna (Moscarelli) Corsi in Providence. She worked at Monet Jewelry until retiring and previously at Fero Novelty in Johnston.
Anna is survived by her oldest son Glenn, his wife Patricia, and their three children Jessica, Glenn Jr. and Stephanie, and her youngest son Gregory his two daughters Rachel and Kathryn. She is the great grandmother of Emmitt.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, 15 George Waterman Road, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenues, Cranston. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
