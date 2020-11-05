CANDELMO, ANNA BARBARA (MILLER)
Beloved wife, mother and precious grandma, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Florida after a full 96 years of love and life. Born in Providence, RI, in 1923, Barbara was the daughter of William and Margaret (Feeney) Miller. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis (Red) Candelmo. She is predeceased by her sister Peggy Conway and brothers William and Robert Miller. Barbara is survived by her children, Peggy Agostinelli of Cranston, Frances Dolan of Norwalk, CT., Ernest Candelmo of Hollywood, Fl, and the late John Candelmo. She had 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Barbara's role as a mother and touchstone for her family was unsurpassed, as mom lived life with style, grace, enthusiasm, and the highest character. She was a dedicated and loyal worker until 85 years old in the restaurant hospitality business from RI to FL. Barbara was the City of Hollywood Florida's 2015 St. Patrick's Day Parade "Grande Marshall", which represented her enthusiasm and love of life. Due to COVID-19, Mrs. Candelmo's funeral services are respectfully private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Five Star Premier Residence Holiday Club, ATTN: Rene Sanz, 2480 Park Road, Hollywood, FL, 33021. Please visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.