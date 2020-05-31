Anna (DeFusco) Bianco
BIANCO, ANNA (DeFUSCO)
90, of Cranston passed away May 25, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the wife of the late Costanzo "Gus" Bianco and daughter of the late Carmine and Louise (Martinelli) DeFusco.
She worked for many years in local supermarkets including Big G, Valueland and Ruggieri's Market, and was famous for her delectable, homemade wine biscuits. Anna was a sweet, kindhearted soul who welcomed everyone into her home. Family and friends alike sought out her compassionate counsel.
Anna's deep faith in Jesus guided her actions, sustained her in difficult times and embodied her service to others. She was a life-long member of the Young-Pannese Women's Auxiliary of Providence.
Anna is survived by her daughters Barbara Bianco and Anne Marie Burgess, her granddaughter Bianca Burgess and two great grandchildren Joseph Costanzo and Sophia Anne Domenico. Coming from a large family, she is also survived by five sisters: Margaret Goneconte, Louise Bianco, Helen Olivo, Josephine Campagnone, Barbara Maguire. Additionally, six siblings passed before her: Edward and Anthony DeFusco, Frances Bergandino, Tessi Petronio, Sue Lanzi and Connie Fazio.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, June 2nd, at 9:00 AM from Romano Funeral Home, 627 Union Avenue, Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 178 Dexter Street, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, 72 Church St., Cranston. Visitation Monday, June 1st from 5-7 PM.
During visitation social distancing and occupancy restrictions will be observed at all venues.
A full memorial will be held at a future date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna's memory to Alliance for Better Long term Care http://www.alliancebltc.com/ or In-sight https://in-sight.org/
A special thanks to all her caregivers, family and friends who have supported Anna and her family throughout the recent years.
For online condolences, www.romanofuneralhome.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Funeral
09:00 AM
Romano Funeral Home
JUN
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
Funeral services provided by
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
4019445151
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Romano Funeral Home
