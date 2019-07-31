|
GIZZARELLI, ANNA C.
92, of Princess Hill Avenue, Barrington, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon July 29, 2019 at The Philip Hulitar Inpatient Hospice Center, Providence.
A life-long resident of Barrington, she was a daughter of the late Camillo and Maria (Cuzzone) Gizzarelli.
Anna graduated from Peck School in 1944. She worked as a secretary for the Chiefs of Surgery at Rhode Island Hospital for 40 years before retiring in 1988.
Ms. Gizzarelli was parishioner and active volunteer at Holy Angels Church. She loved to travel and was a life-long Providence College Basketball Fan.
Anna was a wonderful person who was loved by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her sister, Marie Gizzarelli of Barrington and her nieces and nephews. She was a sister of the late Frances M. Puckett, Theresa Trahan, Dominic, Nicholas, Angelo, Felicia, Rose, Elsie and Jane Gizzarelli.
Her funeral will be held on Friday August 2, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Angels Church, Maple Avenue, Barrington at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Calling hours are Friday morning 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Anna's memory to Holy Angels Church, 341 Maple Avenue, Barrington, RI 02806 would be deeply appreciated. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 31, 2019