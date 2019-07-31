The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
8:00 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Angels Church
Maple Avenue
Barrington , RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Gizzarelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna C. Gizzarelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna C. Gizzarelli Obituary
GIZZARELLI, ANNA C.
92, of Princess Hill Avenue, Barrington, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon July 29, 2019 at The Philip Hulitar Inpatient Hospice Center, Providence.
A life-long resident of Barrington, she was a daughter of the late Camillo and Maria (Cuzzone) Gizzarelli.
Anna graduated from Peck School in 1944. She worked as a secretary for the Chiefs of Surgery at Rhode Island Hospital for 40 years before retiring in 1988.
Ms. Gizzarelli was parishioner and active volunteer at Holy Angels Church. She loved to travel and was a life-long Providence College Basketball Fan.
Anna was a wonderful person who was loved by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her sister, Marie Gizzarelli of Barrington and her nieces and nephews. She was a sister of the late Frances M. Puckett, Theresa Trahan, Dominic, Nicholas, Angelo, Felicia, Rose, Elsie and Jane Gizzarelli.
Her funeral will be held on Friday August 2, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Angels Church, Maple Avenue, Barrington at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Calling hours are Friday morning 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Anna's memory to Holy Angels Church, 341 Maple Avenue, Barrington, RI 02806 would be deeply appreciated. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Download Now