Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Cranston St.
Cranston, RI
Anna (Scotti) Caito


Anna (Scotti) Caito Obituary
CAITO, ANNA (SCOTTI)
91, of North Providence, passed away Wednesday. She was the wife of the late Antonio Caito. They were married 54 years.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Ottavio and Clara (DiMeglio) Scotti.
She is survived by two children, John Caito of Cranston, and Joanne Rainville of North Providence; two siblings, Jennie Scotti of Providence, and Vincent Scotti of Smithfield; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Her funeral with visitation will be held Monday at 9:00 AM from The Butterfield Home, 500 Pontiac Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St. Mary Church, Cranston St., Cranston. Entombment will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Arrangements by A. TARRO & SONS Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2019
