CASWELL, ANNA "ANNIE"
77, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. She was the wife of David L. Caswell; mother of David Southland, Susan Brown, Carrie Vallee, and Peter Caswell; sister of Gail Birchell. Funeral will be on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11am in Peace Dale Congregational Church, 261 Columbia St, Peace Dale. Visiting hours will be Monday, February 25, from 4-7pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2019