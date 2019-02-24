Home

Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Peace Dale Congregational Church
261 Columbia St
Peace Dale, RI
Anna "Annie" Caswell Obituary
CASWELL, ANNA "ANNIE"
77, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. She was the wife of David L. Caswell; mother of David Southland, Susan Brown, Carrie Vallee, and Peter Caswell; sister of Gail Birchell. Funeral will be on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11am in Peace Dale Congregational Church, 261 Columbia St, Peace Dale. Visiting hours will be Monday, February 25, from 4-7pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
