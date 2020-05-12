Home

Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
CATALANO, ANNA (MANCINI)
95, of North Scituate , passed away on May 9th, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Carmino P. Catalano. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Josephina (Collarusso) Mancini. Anna worked for many years as a bookkeeper in the manufacturing industry and for Zales Jewelers, before retiring as an assistant cook for the school lunch program.
She is survived by her loving children Carmine J. Catalano and his wife Louise of Warwick, Carol A. Greenwood of Warwick, Joseph P. Catalano of Foster; her dear sister Phyllis Franklin of Warwick and was also the cherished grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 7 . Anna was the sister of the late Virginia O'Neill and Joseph Mancini. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be private.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2020
