COTE, ANNA
92, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully with her daughter, Elaine and her friend, Wanita Tull by her side Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Aldor Cote. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Elvira Carbone. Anna traveled with her husband Al and family to Florida many times.
She loved animals and always helped homeless animals. She is missed by her daughter as they did many things together through the years. She was fun to be with and liked by everyone. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Jacques, two grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Robert Cote and the sister of the late Rose Jalbert, Mary Tremblay, Lucy Gilbert, and Gino Carbone. The funeral will be held Friday at 9AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Saint Jean The Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, MA. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Friday from 9-10:30AM in the O'Neill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ASPCA of RI, would be appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 1, 2019