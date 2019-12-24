|
|
BUCCI, ANNA E. (CIFELLI)
88, of Cranston passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday December 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Pasco J. Bucci.
Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Nicola and Margaret (Badessa) Cifelli.
She was the loving mother of Maria Bucci of Fountain Hills, AZ and Cranston, Michael Bucci of Scottsdale, AZ and the late Patricia Ann Bucci; she was the devoted Nana to David , Daniel and Carina Bucci, Nicholas and Kevin Perreault; and sister of Evelyn Degli Angeli of Providence and the late Marie Troiano and Domenic Cifeli.
Her funeral will be held on Friday at 9:45am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mark's Church, Cranston at 11am. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Thursday 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to 2348 Post Rd., Unit #114, Warwick, RI 02886. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019