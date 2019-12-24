The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Church
Cranston, RI
Anna E. (Cifelli) Bucci

Anna E. (Cifelli) Bucci Obituary
BUCCI, ANNA E. (CIFELLI)
88, of Cranston passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday December 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Pasco J. Bucci.
Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Nicola and Margaret (Badessa) Cifelli.
She was the loving mother of Maria Bucci of Fountain Hills, AZ and Cranston, Michael Bucci of Scottsdale, AZ and the late Patricia Ann Bucci; she was the devoted Nana to David , Daniel and Carina Bucci, Nicholas and Kevin Perreault; and sister of Evelyn Degli Angeli of Providence and the late Marie Troiano and Domenic Cifeli.
Her funeral will be held on Friday at 9:45am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mark's Church, Cranston at 11am. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Thursday 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to 2348 Post Rd., Unit #114, Warwick, RI 02886. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
