Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Anna E. (Barbarita) Caranci

Anna E. (Barbarita) Caranci Obituary
CARANCI, ANNA E. (BARBARITA)
95, of North Providence, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 22, 2020 at Heritage Hills Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late Francis Caranci. Born in Cranston, she was a daughter of the late John and Bianca (Mattiucci) Barbarita.
She is survived by two children, Linda A. Corsini and her husband Dennis of North Providence, Paul F. Caranci and his wife Margie of North Providence, three grandchildren, Heather, Matthew, and Michael, four great-grandchildren, and two sisters-in-law, Marguerite Barbarita and Pat Kaloustian. She was the sister of the late Michael Barbarita and John Barbarita and his wife Marie, and sister-in-law of the late Antoinette "Etta" Iannuccilli.
Her funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beacon Hospice. Full obituary at www.robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 25, 2020
