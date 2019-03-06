|
|
SMITH, ANNA F. (DiPIPPO)
89, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at Capitol Ridge at Providence. She was the wife of the late Charles T. Smith. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Carmella (Luongo) DiPippo.
Anna was chief stenographer for the State of Rhode Island Personal Appeal Board for over 30 years before retiring
A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she is survived by her son, Charles T. Smith; her daughter, Patrice M. Weaver and her husband, Thomas; three grandchildren, Kelly Smith, Charles J.M. Smith and Kim M. Newton; two great grandchildren, Kirsten and Ryan Newton; and her nephew, Thomas J. DiPippo. She was the grandmother of the late Thomas Weaver III and the sister of the late Thomas DiPippo.
Visitation will be held Friday Morning, March 8, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith Street, North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Mary, Mother of Mankind Church, 25 Fourth St., North Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101 or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 6, 2019