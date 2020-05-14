|
TESSITORE, ANNA G. (DELFINO)
98, formerly of Penta St., passed at the Westview Nursing Home on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late John J. Tessitore. Born in Cranston, she was a daughter of the late Carmine and Carmela (Cimaglia) Delfino.
Anna was employed in the Dietary Department at Kent Hospital for over fifteen years before retiring. She loved to cook and entertain her family and friends, sing, especially winning a karoke contest at the Westview Nursing Home, playing cards, and Bingo. Anna and her late husband John enjoyed many winters at their home in West Palm Beach, Florida.
She was the mother of Ann Marie Boudreau and her husband Roland of West Warwick, Judith "Judi T" Nietupski and her husband Jeffrey of Coventry, and Carmel "Cami" Malo and her husband Sam of West Warwick. Anna was the grandmother of Dawn Yates, the late Sam Malo Jr. and his widow Emily Malo, Jennifer Nietupski, Jessica Briden and her husband Zachary. She was the great-grandmother of Steffani, Amanda, Jacob, Caleb, Ella and Hadley.
Due to the pandemic, Anna's Funeral Service and interment in St. Mary Cemetery will be private. Please omit flowers, memorial donations to the Westview Nursing Home Patient Activities Fund, 239 Legris Ave., West Warwick, RI 02893 would be appreciated. Arrangements by the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, Coventry. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 14, 2020