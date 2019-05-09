Home

Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6760
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
820 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI
Anna J. DeCesare
DeCESARE, Anna J.
82, of West Warwick, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, surrounded by her beloved family.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Leo DeCesare, Sr. and Teolinda (Petrangelo) DeCesare.
Anna was employed at Bradford Soap Works for over 25 years before retiring. She was an avid Yankees fan.
She is survived by a sister, Diane Petrarca and her husband Michael of West Warwick and a sister-in-law, Angela (Cipolla) DeCesare of Warwick. She was the beloved aunt of Shayna, Chris, Jamie and David DeCesare all of Warwick and Amanda Petrarca of Providence, and seven great nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Leo DeCesare, Jr.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 8:00-9:30 a.m. in the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 820 Providence Street, West Warwick. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, West Warwick.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 9, 2019
