Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
472 Atwells Ave
Providence, RI
Anna L. (Langella) Altomari Obituary
ALTOMARI, ANNA L. (LANGELLA)
99, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Visitation will be held Monday Morning, June 10, 2019 from 8:15 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Ghost Church, 472 Atwells Ave., Providence, RI 02909. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Altomari's memory may be made to: Holy Ghost Church. Please visit maceroni.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 8, 2019
