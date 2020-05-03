|
AUCONE, ANNA L. (PERISUTTI)
92, of Manuel Avenue, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born in Cormons, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Alberto and Lucia Perisutti.
She was the loving mother of Mary Ann (Michael) Fontaine and David (Joanne) Aucone. Anna leaves her grandchildren, Dawn (Phil) Laorenza, David (Rachel) Aucone, and Jason (Andrea) Aucone. She also leaves behind her great grandchildren, Alana, Jenna, Jason, Nicki and Marco Aucone, and Jonas Laorenza. Anna was the loving soulmate and companion of the late Ralph Lettieri, who passed in December 2019. She adored his two daughters, Sandra Parker and Kathleen Moran. Anna was also predeceased by her son Frank Aucone, her daughter Janet Aucone, and great-granddaughter, Aurora Laorenza.
Mrs. Aucone's funeral services and burial will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020