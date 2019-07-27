|
BUSBY, ANNA M. (CICCONE)
94, of North Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Cranston passed away peacefully, on Friday, July 12. 2019 at home. She was the beloved wife of 74 years to the late John Francis Busby who passed away July 7, 2019. Born in Cranston, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Francesia (Gelfuso) Ciccone.
Anna is survived by her loving children, Rosemary A. Mouring and her late husband Robert III, Joyce A. Sasser and her husband Barry, and Joseph E. Busby and his wife Nancy. She was the mother of the late John F. Busby, II, James R. and Robert C. Busby. She was the cherished grandmother of eight and the great-grandmother of eight. Anna was the sister of Jennie Calabrese and the late Eva McCauley, Ida DelloIacono, Jessie Ciccone and Edmund Ciccone. She was the sister-in-law of Alice Busby and the aunt of Dolores Calabrese. Anna was the lifelong best friend of Gladys Zabatta of Johnston. She considered Nancy Busby and Dolores Calabrese to be her daughters.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
