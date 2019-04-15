Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
George Waterman Rd
Johnston, RI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Carbone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna M. (Vigorito) Carbone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna M. (Vigorito) Carbone Obituary
CARBONE, ANNA M. (VIGORITO)
89, of Johnston, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Domenic Carbone, Sr. for 65 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Maria (Savino) Vigorito.
Anna was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking for her cherished family and many friends and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children, Cheryl Carbone, Domenic Carbone, Jr. and his wife Cathi and Michael Carbone and his wife Sheril; four grandchildren, John Carbone and his wife Megan, Michael Carbone, Amy Carbone and Matthew Carbone; a sister, Theresa D'Arezzo; and a brother, Vincent Vigorito. She was the sister of the late Vito, Francesco and Frank Vigorito.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, George Waterman Rd., Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Respectfully Omitted. Donations in Anna's memory may be made to: Our Lady of Grace Rectory, Memorial Society, 4 Lafayette St., Johnston, RI 02919. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.