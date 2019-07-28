|
Cavalieri, Anna M.
Anna M. (Clune) Cavalieri, 93, of Lincoln, formerly of Topsfield, MA and Wolfeboro, NH, died July 25, 2019. Wife of the late Albert L. Cavalieri, she leaves six children, Lawrence Cavalieri of MA, Cathleen Marusak (James) of Lincoln, RI, Nancy Cavalieri of NH, Robert Cavalieri of NH, Michael Cavalieri (Elizabeth) of NH, and Lisa Cavalieri of MA; seven grandchildren; a great-grandson; and her twin sister, Helen Kelly. Funeral Mass at 10:30AM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Park St., Topsfield. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Topsfield. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours are Monday from 5-8PM at C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For full obit, directions or to leave a condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 28, 2019