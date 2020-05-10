|
|
D'AREZZO, ANNA M. (ROSSI)
90, of Cranston, passed away Wednesday May 6, 2020 at Miriam Hospital due to the Covid 19 virus.
She was married to the love of her life Albert L. D'Arezzo for 60 years until his passing in 2008.
Born in Johnston she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Carrie (Scungio) Rossi.
She is survived by her two daughters; Susanne Brophy of Johnston and Alberta Truppi and son-in-law Joseph of Cranston. Her granddaughter Tara Lonardo (fiancé;Anthony DiSegna) Grandsons Joseph Truppi III(Donna) Matthew Truppi(Keribeth) Chris Truppi Great Gram of Matthew, Alexis, Jianna, Joseph, Jaimeson. Sister of Marie Devine, Anthony Rossi. The late Joseph Rossi, John Rossi. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was a bookkeeper for many years for her husbands business D'Arezzo Brothers.
Anna was a fantastic cook and baker and loved sharing her food with others.
She even loved feeding the neighborhood dogs on their walk with special biscuits she would have waiting for them.
A talented sewer she created beautiful prom dresses for her daughters.
In her younger years she loved working outside in her yard,which she took a lot of pride in. She loved being with family and friends sharing love and laughter.
Anna loved a good party with singing and dancing. She will be greatly missed by many. Dance Mom- We love you
Her funeral will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020