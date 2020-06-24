GLOD, ANNA M. (DZIALO)
92, passed away Thursday June 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley V. Glod Sr. and the loving mother of Ann G. Smith of West Warwick, Christine G. Bertrand of Coventry, Gregory S. Glod of Colchester, CT, Christopher D. Glod of Cumberland, and the late Stanley V. Glod II. For full obituary please visit romenskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.