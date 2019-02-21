LANE HARPER, ANNA M. (LaCOURSE)

87, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Harper and the late Robert E. Lane, Sr. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Joseph D. and Lucy (Capobianco) LaCourse. Anna worked as an office administrator for Verizon for over 30 years before retiring. She was also a member of the New England Telephone Pioneers.

She is survived by her loving children, Janet E. Robinson (Earle) of Cranston, Ann M. Scambio (James) of Cranston, Robert E. Lane, Jr. (Susan) of Exeter, and James J. Lane (Chrissy) of Scituate; cherished grandchildren, Robert J. Lane (Wendy), Amanda Jean Lane, Ryan R. Scambio, Jaimie L. Rafferty (Brendan), Jake E. Lane and Hailey A. Lane; great-grandchildren Avery and Robbie Lane. She is also survived by her dear sister Madeline Holden.

Her funeral services are private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hope Hospice and Palliative Care RI, 1085 N Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 21, 2019