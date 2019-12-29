Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
280 Hawkins Street
Providence, RI
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Ann Cemetery
Cranston, RI
View Map
Anna M. (Rivera) Pilla Obituary
PILLA, ANNA M. (RIVERA),
100, passed away December 24, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Guiseppe and Mary (Capelli) Rivera; wife of the late John G. Pilla; mother of Marie E. Caletri and her husband Alphonse, and the late Joseph M. Pilla Sr.; mother-in-law of Karen G. Pilla; grandmother of John A. Caletri (Jennifer), Joseph M. Pilla Jr. (Milagros) and Beth Anne Ranaldi (Marc); great-grandmother of Jack, Madison and Elise.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Tuesday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins Street, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 or www.alz.org/ri.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
