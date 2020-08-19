1/1
Anna M. (Pari) Sokol
1927 - 2020
SOKOL, ANNA M. (PARI)
92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Stephen Sokol, they were married for 52 years.
Born in Providence, November 19, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Alessandro and Catherine (Gallo) Pari. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved the beach, shopping, gardening, sewing and traveling with her husband.
She was the sister of the late Peter, Lidio and Gina Pari.
She was the mother of the late Michael S. Sokol.
She is survived by her loving children, Stephen A. Sokol Jr. and his wife Cindy, children Sasha and Kassandra. Annmarie DeLuca & her husband Rocco, children Onastazia, Paraskevi, and John Mullen, Ondriana and Tysen Bowling. Patty Sokol Daughter-in-law, children, Elizabeth and Samantha.
Private Christian funeral and burial In St. Francis Cemetery on August 21 which was Anna's wedding Anniversary. Arrangements entrusted to: A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, Providence. marianiandson.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Burial
St. Francis Cemetery
