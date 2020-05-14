|
|
YIDIARIS, ANNA, M. (Frago)
92, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Peter G. Yidiaris. Born in Long Branch, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Rose (Giangarelli) Frago. Mrs. Yidiaris lived in Johnston for 53 years, worked in retail sales and also volunteered as an advocate for the elderly for many years.
She was the loving mother of Peter Yidiaris and his wife Denise of Johnston and the devoted grandmother of Christina Bisceglio and her husband Giacomo and Alexa Costantino and her husband Gabriel. She was the great grandmother of Giacomo and Giada Bisceglio and Giovanna Costantino.
Her funeral and burial will be private. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.
For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 14, 2020