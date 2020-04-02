Home

Smith Funeral And Memorial Services
8 Schoolhouse Rd
Warren, RI 02885
(401) 245-4999
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Chestnut Street
Bristol, RI
View Map
Anna (Cotoia) Mansi

Anna (Cotoia) Mansi Obituary
MANSI, ANNA (COTOIA)
86 of Warren died, April 1st at home. Born in Cranston, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (DiCharo) Cotoia. She was the wife of the late Nicholas A. Mansi Sr.
Mrs. Mansi was a dispatcher/clerk for the Town of Warren for 13 years. She was a parishioner of St Alexander's Church. She loved to play cards with friends, going to the Warren Senior Center, traveling, cooking and entertaining family. She volunteered for the State of Rhode Island CETA program.
She is survived by her sons, Nicholas A. Mansi Jr. (Denise) of Bristol and Stephen J. Mansi (Lori) of Swansea. She was also the mother of the late Sheila A. Garvin and Deborah J. Mansi. She leaves two sisters, Catherine Shaw of Wisconsin and Dorothy Sanford of Scituate. She was predeceased by her brother Frank Cotoia. She was the loving grandmother of Stephen N. Mansi; Ashley M. Perry; Alexander T. Mansi; Brian N. Mansi and Adam J. Mansi. Beloved great grandmother of Kimora; Adrianna; Aliyah; Nathan and Jayce. She will be truly missed by a dear friend of the family, Ann Marie LaPointe-Stumler of Swansea. She will be truly missed by all her friends and family.
Arrangements are with Smith Funeral & Memorial Services. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, April 4th at 11am in St. Mary's Cemetery, Chestnut Street Bristol. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 2, 2020
