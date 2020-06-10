Amaral, Anna Maria
Anna Maria Haefeli Amaral, 91, died peacefully at her home in Riverside on Friday, June 5. She was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 3, 1928, the daughter of the late Theodoro Haefeli and Clotilde Paranhos. After many years accompanying her late husband, David W. Amaral, during his military service, they and their family moved to Rhode Island in 1967. For many years she worked as a research assistant for the federally-funded Pawtucket Heart Health program. She was the last surviving widow of the five Amaral brothers who fought in World War II and for whom the Amaral Brothers Bridge is named.
A woman of extraordinary warmth, generosity and compassion, Anna is survived by her four children: her beloved son David William Amaral, Jr., and her daughters Clotilde Amaral Rohter (Larry) of Fall River, Anna M. Snow (Robert) of Lincoln, and Cristina Amaral (Diderik Cappelen) of Oslo, Norway. She also leaves five grandchildren: Kirk Amaral Snow (Andrea), Sonia Amaral Rohter (Rafal), Andreas Amaral Cappelen, Maria Amaral Cappelen (Martin Prasir), Eric Amaral Rohter (Cecilie). and two great-grandchildren: Klara and William Cappelen-Prasir. In addition, she was the elder sister of Sinval Haefeli and Lucie-Claude Haefeli, both of whom predeceased her.
Burial will be private, and a memorial service and life celebration in her honor will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Hope Health Hospice Care (1085 N. Main Street, Providence, RI 02904), Feeding America or a charity of your choice.
Anna Maria Haefeli Amaral, 91, died peacefully at her home in Riverside on Friday, June 5. She was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 3, 1928, the daughter of the late Theodoro Haefeli and Clotilde Paranhos. After many years accompanying her late husband, David W. Amaral, during his military service, they and their family moved to Rhode Island in 1967. For many years she worked as a research assistant for the federally-funded Pawtucket Heart Health program. She was the last surviving widow of the five Amaral brothers who fought in World War II and for whom the Amaral Brothers Bridge is named.
A woman of extraordinary warmth, generosity and compassion, Anna is survived by her four children: her beloved son David William Amaral, Jr., and her daughters Clotilde Amaral Rohter (Larry) of Fall River, Anna M. Snow (Robert) of Lincoln, and Cristina Amaral (Diderik Cappelen) of Oslo, Norway. She also leaves five grandchildren: Kirk Amaral Snow (Andrea), Sonia Amaral Rohter (Rafal), Andreas Amaral Cappelen, Maria Amaral Cappelen (Martin Prasir), Eric Amaral Rohter (Cecilie). and two great-grandchildren: Klara and William Cappelen-Prasir. In addition, she was the elder sister of Sinval Haefeli and Lucie-Claude Haefeli, both of whom predeceased her.
Burial will be private, and a memorial service and life celebration in her honor will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Hope Health Hospice Care (1085 N. Main Street, Providence, RI 02904), Feeding America or a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.