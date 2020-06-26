LARIVIERE, ANNA MARIA (NATALIZIA)
78, who died June 23, 2020, was the beloved wife of Paul E. Lariviere. Mother of Peter V. Corio (wife Shirley) and Christine M. DiBenedetto (husband Alan). Sister of Patricia Scafi (husband Larry) & the late Marguerite Harris. Step-mother of Paul Dentremont (wife Carrie). Grandmother of Elishia, Nathan, Adriana, Chanell & Damien. Aunt of Nina Hodge (husband Allan), Angela Johnson and Danielle Davis.
Funeral service at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick Saturday, June 27 at 10 AM. Calling hours prior from 8:30-10:00. Everyone attending will need to wear a cloth face covering and practice social distancing. Burial in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston will be private.
Donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society. Complete obituary and online guestbook at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.