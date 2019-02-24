Home

Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Warren, RI 02885
(401) 245-6818
For more information about
Anna McKenna
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Warren, RI 02885
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Warren, RI 02885
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Angels Church
341 Maple Ave.,
Barrington, RI
Anna (Andreozzi) McKenna Obituary
McKenna, Anna (Andreozzi)
age 95, of Barrington, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Silver Creek Manor in Bristol. She was the wife of the late Leo F. McKenna.
A lifelong resident of Barrington, Anna was the daughter of the late Luigi S. and Maria (Pace) Andreozzi.
Anna loved the outdoors, specifically gardening, and enjoyed arts and crafts of all kinds, especially making dolls and Teddy bears. She also loved cooking for her family and was a very active member of Holy Angels Church and the Women's Guild.
Mrs. McKenna is survived by her loving children, Thomas McKenna and his wife Mary of Barrington, Daniel McKenna of Texas, William McKenna of Riverside and Mary Hebda and her husband Gary of Taunton, MA, ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings; Louis, John, Anthony "Chick", Leo and Theresa Andreozzi, Geneoffa Ciallella, Angie Amaral, Lillian Medeiros, Mary Bestwick and Caroline Pirri.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home, 615 Main St., Warren followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in Holy Angels Church, 341 Maple Ave., Barrington. Burial will be in Maria del Campo Cemetery, Barrington. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 5:00 – 8:00 to PM.
Donations in her memory may be made to, Silver Creek Manor Activities Fund, 7 Creek Lane, Bristol, RI 02809.
For tributes and directions: www.wilbur-romano.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
