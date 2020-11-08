DECRISTOFANO, ANNA O. (CAMPANO)
91, of Johnston, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at RI Hospital in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Domenic DeCristofano. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Domenic and Dora (Iarussi) Campano.
Anna worked at Uncas Mfg., Co for many years before retiring.
She was the devoted mother of Joan Lawson and her husband Robert of Smithfield and Domenic DeCristofano and his wife Sandy of Cranston; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Lawson, Michael Lawson and his wife Filomena, Domenic DeCristofano and Kayla DeCristofano; loving great-grandmother of Zachary Lawson and Brady Lawson; and dear sister of Pasco Campano of Orlando, FL and the late Elma Capezza and Domenic Campano, Jr.
Her Mass of Christian Burial to which relatives and friends are invited, will be held on Tuesday, November 10th at 11:00 a.m. in St Anthony's Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence (Social distancing and masks required). Burial will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: APDA-RI Chapter, P.O. Box 41659, Providence, RI 02940.
