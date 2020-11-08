1/1
Anna O. (Campano) Decristofano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DECRISTOFANO, ANNA O. (CAMPANO)
91, of Johnston, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at RI Hospital in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Domenic DeCristofano. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Domenic and Dora (Iarussi) Campano.
Anna worked at Uncas Mfg., Co for many years before retiring.
She was the devoted mother of Joan Lawson and her husband Robert of Smithfield and Domenic DeCristofano and his wife Sandy of Cranston; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Lawson, Michael Lawson and his wife Filomena, Domenic DeCristofano and Kayla DeCristofano; loving great-grandmother of Zachary Lawson and Brady Lawson; and dear sister of Pasco Campano of Orlando, FL and the late Elma Capezza and Domenic Campano, Jr.
Her Mass of Christian Burial to which relatives and friends are invited, will be held on Tuesday, November 10th at 11:00 a.m. in St Anthony's Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence (Social distancing and masks required). Burial will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: APDA-RI Chapter, P.O. Box 41659, Providence, RI 02940.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St Anthony's Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved