NATALE, ANNA O. (FAVICCHIO)
94 of North Providence, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Hope Hospice. She was the beloved wife of Pasquale Natale. They were happily married for 63 years.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Michele and Angelina (Pacitti) Favicchio.
Anna was an active member of the Wanskuck Wonders and the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America- Renaissance Alliance Lodge. She was formally employed at A.T.Cross.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her loving children, Gina Natale Friedman and her husband Stephen, Josef Natale and his wife Maureen and Richard Natale and his wife Rose. She is also survived by a brother, Michael Favicchio, cherished grandchildren, Justin and Alyssa Friedman, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Gennaro (John), William, and Lidia Favicchio.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday, May 8th 8-10am at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Holy Family Home, 5 Gibbs St., North Providence, RI 02904. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 6, 2019