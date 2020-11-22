1/1
Anna "Mary" (DeAngelis) Paolella
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAOLELLA, ANNA "MARY" (DeANGELIS)
88, formerly of Foote Street, Barrington, died peacefully on November 16, 2020.
A Committal Service will be held in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery Chapel, Wampanoag Trail, East Providence on Monday November 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow. The guidelines set forth by the Rhode Island Department of Health will be observed. Face coverings are required. Arrangements are by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Committal
01:30 PM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W.R. Watson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved