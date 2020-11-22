PAOLELLA, ANNA "MARY" (DeANGELIS)
88, formerly of Foote Street, Barrington, died peacefully on November 16, 2020.
A Committal Service will be held in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery Chapel, Wampanoag Trail, East Providence on Monday November 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow. The guidelines set forth by the Rhode Island Department of Health will be observed. Face coverings are required. Arrangements are by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com