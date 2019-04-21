Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Warren, RI 02885
(401) 245-6818
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Warren, RI 02885
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Warren, RI 02885
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Angels Church
341 Maple Ave.
Barrington, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Paolino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna (Mariotti) Paolino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna (Mariotti) Paolino Obituary
PAOLINO, Anna (Mariotti)
age 88, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 14, 2019 in St. Elizabeth's Manor. She was the wife of the late John Paolino, Jr. to whom she was married 49 years before his passing in 2003.
Born in Barrington, RI and a lifelong resident, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and the late Mary (Carlone) Mariotti.
Ms. Paolino worked for Rhode Island Lace Works for a very long time and was an active communicant of Holy Angels Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Donna M. Lloyd and her husband William of Warwick; two sons, Anthony G. Paolino of Velrico, FL and John C. Paolino of Barrington and seven grandchildren, Kyle, Jillanna, Lyndsey and Tessa Paolino, Wayne Lloyd, Anthony McGill, and Nicole Joly. She was the sister of the late Julia Cioe and Viola Morgan.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the WILBUR-ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 615 Main St., Warren followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in Holy Angels Church, 341 Maple Ave., Barrington. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. For tributes and directions, www.wilbur-romano.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
Download Now