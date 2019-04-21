|
|
PAOLINO, Anna (Mariotti)
age 88, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 14, 2019 in St. Elizabeth's Manor. She was the wife of the late John Paolino, Jr. to whom she was married 49 years before his passing in 2003.
Born in Barrington, RI and a lifelong resident, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and the late Mary (Carlone) Mariotti.
Ms. Paolino worked for Rhode Island Lace Works for a very long time and was an active communicant of Holy Angels Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Donna M. Lloyd and her husband William of Warwick; two sons, Anthony G. Paolino of Velrico, FL and John C. Paolino of Barrington and seven grandchildren, Kyle, Jillanna, Lyndsey and Tessa Paolino, Wayne Lloyd, Anthony McGill, and Nicole Joly. She was the sister of the late Julia Cioe and Viola Morgan.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the WILBUR-ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 615 Main St., Warren followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in Holy Angels Church, 341 Maple Ave., Barrington. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. For tributes and directions, www.wilbur-romano.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019