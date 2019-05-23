Home

Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, May 25, 2019
8:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
George Waterman Rd
Johnston, RI
Anna R. (Imondi) Bucci Obituary
BUCCI, ANNA R. (IMONDI)
86, passed on May 21, 2019 at Roger Williams Medical Center with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Amedee T. "Pep" Bucci. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Stella (Russo) Imondi.
She is survived by five children, Cheryl Venancio, David Bucci (Susan), Gail Ranone (Nicholas), Peter Bucci, Paul Bucci (companion Doreen), two daughter-in-laws, Rhonda and Donna Bucci, eight grandchildren, Daniel Bucci, Elena Donahue, Lauren Ayrapetov, Michael Bucci, Alexandra Venancio, Gianna Bucci, Sophia Ranone, and Ronny Sanford, and two brothers, Ernest Imondi and Richard Imondi (Josephine). She was the mother of the late Michael Bucci and Amedee "Tommy" Bucci.
Anna was a registered nurse for several local doctors' offices until the age of 76. She was a server in many capacities at Our Lady of Grace Church in Johnston for 73 years, including soloist and cantor and children's choir director. She was also the "Captain" of the Italian booth at the Our Lady of Grace Feast. Anna sang with the Gregorian Concert Choir at the Cathedral of SS Peter and Paul for 35 years, under the direction of Msgr. Anthony Mancini.
Her funeral will be held Saturday at 8:45 am from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence with a concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Our Lady of Grace Church, George Waterman Rd., Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Calling hours Friday 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in The Providence Journal on May 23, 2019
