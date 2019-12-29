The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Cranston, RI
RALEIGH, ANNA (VINCOVITCH)
99, formerly of East Providence, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Royal Middletown Nursing & Rehabilitation in Middletown. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter F. Raleigh. Born in Titusville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Oris) Vincovitch.
Anna was the devoted mother of Thomas M. Raleigh and his partner Doris Howerton of Narragansett; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth A. Peimer and her spouse Elly, Peter Raleigh and his partner Alison and Constance Raleigh; and loving great-grandmother of Emme and Lulu. She was predeceased by four brothers and four sisters.
Her Funeral Service to which relatives and friends are invited, will be held on Tuesday, December 31st at 11 a.m. in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Cranston, followed by burial at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. VISITING HOURS are Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 2348 Post Rd. – Suite 114, Warwick, RI 02886 or Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 175 Oaklawn Ave., Cranston RI 02920.
Visit NardoliloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
