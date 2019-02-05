Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
8:45 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church
381 School St.
North Kingstown, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Aucoin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna S. (Padula) Aucoin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna S. (Padula) Aucoin Obituary
AUCOIN, ANNA S. (PADULA)
91, of North Kingstown, passed away at Kent Hospital on February 2, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 64 years to the late Emile L. Aucoin, and was a daughter of the late Angelo and Clementina (Gasparri) Padula.
Anna was a devoted wife and mother. She found great joy in caring for and raising her family, especially her grandchildren.
Anna is survived by her sons; John L. and his wife Susan, and Ronald J. and his wife Patricia; her daughters Suzanne A. Moriarty and her husband Daniel, with whom she lived, and Michele Aucoin-Paciorek and her husband Nick Paciorek; grandmother of Daniel and Kyle Moriarty, and Kayla and Alexandria Aucoin; sister of Joseph Padula, Antonetta Chilton, Joanne Stafford, Helen Browning, and Marie Adams. She was a sister of the late Anthony Padula, Carmine Padula and Nancy DeBonis.
Her funeral will be Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 8:45 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St., (Rte.117) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Greenwich. Visiting hours are Wednesday 4 pm - 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to "The Generations of Faith Program" at St. Francis de Sales Church, North Kingstown (saintfds.org) would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iannotti Funeral Home
Download Now