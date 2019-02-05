|
|
AUCOIN, ANNA S. (PADULA)
91, of North Kingstown, passed away at Kent Hospital on February 2, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 64 years to the late Emile L. Aucoin, and was a daughter of the late Angelo and Clementina (Gasparri) Padula.
Anna was a devoted wife and mother. She found great joy in caring for and raising her family, especially her grandchildren.
Anna is survived by her sons; John L. and his wife Susan, and Ronald J. and his wife Patricia; her daughters Suzanne A. Moriarty and her husband Daniel, with whom she lived, and Michele Aucoin-Paciorek and her husband Nick Paciorek; grandmother of Daniel and Kyle Moriarty, and Kayla and Alexandria Aucoin; sister of Joseph Padula, Antonetta Chilton, Joanne Stafford, Helen Browning, and Marie Adams. She was a sister of the late Anthony Padula, Carmine Padula and Nancy DeBonis.
Her funeral will be Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 8:45 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St., (Rte.117) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Greenwich. Visiting hours are Wednesday 4 pm - 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to "The Generations of Faith Program" at St. Francis de Sales Church, North Kingstown (saintfds.org) would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 5, 2019