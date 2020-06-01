Tarnaukas, Sister Anna
Franciscan Missionary of Mary of Queen of Peace Community, died on May 29, 2020, at 399 Fruit Hill Ave, N. Providence. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. For complete obituary please visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Franciscan Missionary of Mary of Queen of Peace Community, died on May 29, 2020, at 399 Fruit Hill Ave, N. Providence. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. For complete obituary please visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 1, 2020.