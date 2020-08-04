1/1
Anna Teto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TETO, ANNA
92, of Greenville, passed peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Mary (Rattenni) Teto. Sister of the Late Madeline (Teto) Kemp and the Late Robert R. Teto.
Anna, affectionately known to many as "Aunt Ann" loved to cook, play the piano and the accordion, she was always the life of the party. She was the general manager of the See-More display ads of Lorac findings for over 50 years before retiring.
She was the loving aunt of Robert J Teto and his wife, Jane of Smithfield, Linda Rossi and her husband, John of Providence, Robin Pasquazzi and her husband, Rick of Greenville. She was the loving great aunt of Lori Reilly and the late Maryanne Teto. Loving Great Great aunt of Jace, Angel and Adriel and her four legged niece Siena. She also leaves her Sister in law Evelyn Levesque and cousin Arlene Russo.
Her funeral services will be held private. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Burrillville Animal Control, 105 Harrisville Main Street, Harrisville, RI 02830 For messages of condolence please visit www.andersonwinfield.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Winfield Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved