TETO, ANNA
92, of Greenville, passed peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Mary (Rattenni) Teto. Sister of the Late Madeline (Teto) Kemp and the Late Robert R. Teto.
Anna, affectionately known to many as "Aunt Ann" loved to cook, play the piano and the accordion, she was always the life of the party. She was the general manager of the See-More display ads of Lorac findings for over 50 years before retiring.
She was the loving aunt of Robert J Teto and his wife, Jane of Smithfield, Linda Rossi and her husband, John of Providence, Robin Pasquazzi and her husband, Rick of Greenville. She was the loving great aunt of Lori Reilly and the late Maryanne Teto. Loving Great Great aunt of Jace, Angel and Adriel and her four legged niece Siena. She also leaves her Sister in law Evelyn Levesque and cousin Arlene Russo.
Her funeral services will be held private. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Burrillville Animal Control, 105 Harrisville Main Street, Harrisville, RI 02830 For messages of condolence please visit www.andersonwinfield.net