MARSEGLIA, ANNA V. (RUZZANO)
100, of Arizona, died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Chandler Regional Medical Center, Chandler, Arizona of NON-COVID symptoms.
She was the beloved wife of 69 years of the late Olindo "Willie" Marseglia.
Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Giacinto and Auriela (Nardolillo) Ruzzano. She lived in Rhode Island and Arizona. She was a communicant of St. Matthew's Church.
She enjoyed baseball, cooking, and baking.
She was the loving mother of Richard Marseglia, Olindo Marseglia Jr., and Anthony Marseglia, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; dear sister of Lucy Kenyon of Port Charlotte, FL and Nicholas Ruzzano of Cranston and was the dear sister of the late Amelia Allessandro, Elena D'Allessandro, Rose Marseglia, and Louis, Anthony, and Armando Ruzzano.
In lieu of flowers, memorial masses in the name of ANNA MARSEGLIA may be made to: St. Matthew's Church 15 Frances Ave., Cranston, RI 02910-2227.
Due to COVID-19, Anna's funeral services will be private.
