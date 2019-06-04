The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius Church
240 Eaton St.
Providence, RI
View Map
VITI, ANNA V.
90, of Lincoln, formerly of Taft St., Providence, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence. Born in Cranston, she was the beloved daughter of the late Eroclio Viti and Nicoletta "Anna" (DiMaria) Viti-Ribeiro.
Anna was a proud graduate of the University of Rhode Island. She held many positions during her career spending most of her working years at Providence Beverage in West Greenwich, RI.
She is survived by her cousin John B. Scungio and his wife Susan of Lincoln and their children Alec A. and John C. Scungio; her cousin John A. Scungio of The Villages, FL.; and was the cousin of the late Teresa Scungio.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Thursday, June 6th at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Pius Church, 240 Eaton St., Providence at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will be in Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are THURSDAY MORNING from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Kindly omit flowers. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 4, 2019
