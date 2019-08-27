Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Edward Church
997 Branch Avenue
Providence, RI
Anna (Simonelli) Verino Obituary
VERINO, ANNA (Simonelli),
93, passed away August 24, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Raffaele and Maria (Agresti) Simonelli, mother of Joseph Verino III and Donna M. Wierzbicki, sister of Hilda Chiaverini and the late Angelina Avarista, Vincenza DePastina, Alfredo Simonelli and Anthony Simonelli.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in St. Edward Church, 997 Branch Avenue, Providence. Burial will be private. Please omit flowers.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
