VERINO, ANNA (Simonelli),
93, passed away August 24, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Raffaele and Maria (Agresti) Simonelli, mother of Joseph Verino III and Donna M. Wierzbicki, sister of Hilda Chiaverini and the late Angelina Avarista, Vincenza DePastina, Alfredo Simonelli and Anthony Simonelli.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in St. Edward Church, 997 Branch Avenue, Providence. Burial will be private. Please omit flowers.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 27, 2019