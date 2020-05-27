|
ZAMAN, ANNA (OLIVA)
89, formerly of Cranston, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Hopkins Manor, North Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter J. Zaman.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Anthony and Carmella (Borelli) Oliva, she had lived in Cranston for most of her life.
Mrs. Zaman worked in the school lunch program for the City of Cranston for thirty years before retiring.
She is survived by one son, Walter A. Zaman and his wife Robin of Johnston; stepdaughter, Linda Zaman of Cranston, and; one sister, Jennie Aceto, and; two grandchildren, Vanessa (Zaman) Levesque and Robert Zaman and two great grandchildren, Gavin and Vivienne. She was the sister of the late Dominic Oliva, Viola Doyle, Theresa D'Agostino, Carmella Pennington.
Her funeral will be private. Burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 27, 2020