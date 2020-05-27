Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Zaman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna (Oliva) Zaman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna (Oliva) Zaman Obituary
ZAMAN, ANNA (OLIVA)
89, formerly of Cranston, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Hopkins Manor, North Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter J. Zaman.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Anthony and Carmella (Borelli) Oliva, she had lived in Cranston for most of her life.
Mrs. Zaman worked in the school lunch program for the City of Cranston for thirty years before retiring.
She is survived by one son, Walter A. Zaman and his wife Robin of Johnston; stepdaughter, Linda Zaman of Cranston, and; one sister, Jennie Aceto, and; two grandchildren, Vanessa (Zaman) Levesque and Robert Zaman and two great grandchildren, Gavin and Vivienne. She was the sister of the late Dominic Oliva, Viola Doyle, Theresa D'Agostino, Carmella Pennington.
Her funeral will be private. Burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bellows Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -